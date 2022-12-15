Watch Now
Silver Alert canceled for missing man from Overland Park

Posted at 3:17 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 06:14:28-05

UPDATE | Overland Park police say Frank Iams was found around 3:15 a.m. near 95th and Moody Park Drive. He is now receiving medical care for extended exposure to the cold.

EARLIER | The Overland Park Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Frank Iams.

Iams was reported missing by his family near the area of 95th and Switzer.

He suffers from medical conditions, and police say his safety may be at risk.

At around 1:15 a.m., he was seen walking on foot near the Gramercy Park Apartments.

Iams was reportedly wearing black sweatpants, a purple K-State T-shirt and a brown cowboy-style hat.

Anyone with information or who locates Iams is asked to contact local law enforcement or Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.

