Silver Alert issued for missing Manhattan, Ks. man

Posted at 5:11 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 06:11:20-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Manhattan, KS. man.

Ray G. Newman, 77 was last seen around 4p.m. Wednesday, driving east toward Manhattan from Riley, Ks.

Ray is a white male, approximately 5'-11" tall, weighing around 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeve pearl snap shirt, jeans and brown cowboy boots. He has early signs of dementia.

Ray is likely driving a silver 2011 Hyundai Sana Fe, with Ks. tag 815NXM. It has white sticker decals in the rear window, one reads "German Shepherd Dad."

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ray should call 911, or the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112.

