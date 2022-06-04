Silver Alert issued for missing Missouri man with Alzheimer's

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Holden, Missouri.

Eugene Ogle Culbertson, 79, was last seen at 417 NW Road in Holden at around 8:38 p.m. on Friday,

Culbertson has reddish-brown hair, blue eyes and was wearing a green flannel shirt, blue jeans and a belt with a metal belt buckle. He also has a full beard.

He was last seen driving a White 2004 Ford Expedition with license plate LE2B1X. He was headed westbound on Highway 50 from 417 NW 1051 Road.

At the time, he was confused and couldn't recognize his wife. He stated he wanted to go to his parent's house, who've been dead for years.

Anyone who sees Culbertson is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agenct or the Johnson County Sheriff's Department at 660-747-2265.

