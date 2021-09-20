Silver alert issued for missing NE KS man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A statewide silver alert has been issued for a missing northeast Kansas man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Kenneth Klenklen, 59, of Ozawkie, Kansas, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at a convenience store in Meriden, Kansas.

Ozawkie is 60 miles to the west northwest of Kansas City.

At the time of the disappearance, Klenklen was wearing back shoes, black pants, a black t-shirt and a blue unbuttoned short-sleeve shirt.

Klenklen, who is diagnosed with dementia and Parkinson’s Disease, is described as 5’9”, 155 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

Authorities say Klenklen may be driving a Black and Tan 2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Edition with Kansas license plate 246-MUZ.

Anyone with information on Klenklen’s whereabouts should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 785-863-2351.