Silver Alert issued for missing Northland man with dementia

Dennis E. Bryant
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dennis E. Bryant missing
Dennis E. Bryant
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 23:50:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Northland man who suffers from early stages of dementia.

Dennis E. Bryant, 73, was last seen at about 7 a.m. today in the area of Northeast 88th Street and North Oak Trafficway in KCMO, police said.

He was walking when last seen.

Bryant suffers from the early stages of dementia and knows his name.

He will not be able to give out any other information, police said.

Bryant was last seen in a blue button up shirt, blue jeans and black Velcro shoes.

Anyone with information on Dennis Bryant should call 911.

