Silver alert issued for missing Olathe woman, 71

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A silver alert was issued Sunday night for a missing 71-year-old Olathe woman.

Gayl Stockman was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 30, in the 15800 block of W. 150th Terrace.

Police say Stockman may be driving a red 2012 Lincoln MKZ with Kansas plate 171 PGD.

Stockman is thought to be in the area of Cowgill, Missouri, with a large Bernese Mountain dog.

Stockman is described as five-feet, two-inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a thin, black long sleeve shirt, blue and white-striped shorts, white socks and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Stockman should call 911 or the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363.

