Silver Alert issued for missing Ray County man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff’s Department issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man.

Stephen Pemberton was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of 42453 Route E in Hardin, Missouri.

Authorities say Pemberton left for work but never arrived. He later called his wife to say he was in the hospital, but cellphone pings have been unsuccessful in tracking his location.

Pemberton is 5’8” tall and weighs170 pounds. He is also bald with brown eyes.

Police say he drives a white 2013 Ford F350 with Missouri license plate 41H8WM.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and/or the Ray County Sheriff’s Department at 816-776-2000.

