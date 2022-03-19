Silver Alert canceled, Wichita man located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 3:49 p.m. | Talburt has been located and the Silver Alert is canceled.

Authorities found him in Rush County where he was involved in a single-vehicle accident.

EARLIER | At the request of the Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wichita man.

Thomas “Tom” Talburt, 71, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Talburt was in the area of the 4500 block of South Water Street.

He is 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Talburt was wearing a brown puffy winter vest, grey long sleeve shirt with blue sleeves, blue sweat pants, brown boots with white soles, a blue stocking cap and sunglasses. Police also say he was cleanly shaven.

Talburt is believed to be driving a two-tone — black on top, tan on bottom — 1999 Subaru Legacy Outback with license plate 621AIS.

Police advise the left rear of the vehicle may have holes in the panel.

Authorities say Talburt reportedly shows signs of early-onset dementia and stated he was lost when last contacted via phone around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

