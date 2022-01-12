Silver Alert issued for Overland Park woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing 67-year-old Overland Park, Kansas, woman.

Gayle Walton last spoke on the telephone with someone Tuesday night, according to Overland Park police.

Walton is thought to be south of the Kansas City area.

She was driving a 2015 white Kia Soul with Kansas license tag 876EOB, according to police.

Walton is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

She has white hair with purple streaks and green eyes, police said.

Walton has medical needs that need treatment.

Anyone with information about Walton should call 911.