Silver Alert issued for Saline Co. woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Saline County.

Alice L. Main, 80 was last seen on I-70 near Highway 65 east of Sweet Springs.

Main is a white female, 5'-9"tall, 125 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, wearing a red shirt, red blazer, jeans and an unknown color stocking cap.

She has reportedly been acting unusual the last few days.

Main was driving a black Nissan Altima with a Texas plate westbound on I-70.

A family member was talking on the phone with Main when a male started talking stating the Main was at the 74 mile marker. Main then called and said she was run off the roadway and was unable to get the car to move. Family has been unable to get a hold of Main since.

Anyone who sees Main, or knows her whereabouts should call 911, or the Saline County Sheriff's Department at (660) 886-5511.