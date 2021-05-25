Watch
Silver Alert issued for Texas man thought to be in Independence

Independence, Missouri Police Department
Posted at 7:19 PM, May 24, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a Texas man last seen in Independence.

William H. Hardin, 68, was last seen at 11:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Noland Road, according to Independence police.

Police said Hardin was traveling through Independence, but is now thought to be on foot.

Hardin is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

He has blue eyes and shoulder-length gray hair.

Police said he was wearing a green shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

Hardin has been diagnosed with dementia and has other medical issues, police said.

Anyone with information about William Hardin should call 911.

