Silver Dollar City fire damages 3 structures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Silver Dollar City officials confirmed on Twitter that a fire broke out in the park Thursday.

Prior to opening, the fire was discovered in the lower western portion of the park at Heartland Home Furnishings and Flossie’s Fried Fancies.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

Around 12:45 p.m., the fire began and was “contained within the hour,” according to Silver Dollar City officials on Twitter.

Three structures were damaged in the fire.

At the time of the fire, the majority of the park had no guest access. Although, the front entrance area was open one hour prior to park opening, as it usually is.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still yet to be determined.

While the park closed Thursday, it is scheduled to open again Friday.