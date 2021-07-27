Watch
Simone Biles cites mental stress for withdrawal from team finals

Ashley Landis/AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, right, and teammate Grace McCallum, watch teammates perform on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 9:44 AM, Jul 27, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Simone Biles addressed the mental strain of the Olympic gymnastics competition in a media availability Tuesday morning U.S. time.

Team USA secured a silver medal, but that was after Biles pulled out of the competition following a disappointing appearance on the vault.

"I felt like it would be better to take a back seat," she said to reporters.

She said she didn't want to risk the team's standing because of her mistakes.

"Emotions were all over the place, but look, they did it without me and they're Olympic silver medalists," Biles added.

She addressed what caused her to pull out of the competition, which many suspected was an injury after a rough landing.

Biles said it is not an injury, but rather the stress of the competition that pushed her to make the decision.

"It's been a long week, a long Olympics process, a long year. I think we're a little too stressed out," she explained. "We should be out here having fun and that's just not the case."

Teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum kept pace with the Russian Olympic Committee after Biles withdrew but ultimately could not clinch another gold for Team USA.

