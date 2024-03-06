Watch Now
Simone Biles’ ‘Gold Over America’ tour coming to Kansas City

Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 17:44:56-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gymnast Simone Biles announced Wednesday a 30-city “Gold Over America” tour, which will include a stop in Kansas City.

Biles and the Gold Squad dancers are set to perform on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the T-Mobile Arena in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

The tour is billed as a “celebration of world-class gymnastics” and hopes to “inspire the next generation of champions.”

Biles, 26, previously toured the country during a 2021 tour.

She’s the most-decorated gymnast of all time, including several gold medals in team and individual competitions in the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

This year’s tour starts on Sept. 17 at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

The final stop comes on Nov. 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

More information about the tour is available online.

