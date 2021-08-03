Watch
Simone Biles wins bronze medal for balance beam performance

Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Simone Biles, of the United States, dismounts from the balance beam during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Posted at 4:43 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 06:22:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Simone Biles returned to competition in Tokyo overnight, competing in the beam finals alongside teammate Suni Lee.

Simone scored a 14.000 for her performance and earned a bronze medal.

That's a little over a week after the American superstar stepped away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

Congratulations poured in on social media following Simone's performance.

The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on the beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final on the first weekend of the games.

She opted out of the finals in the all-around, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.

Guan Chenchen of China won the gold medal with a 14.633.

Tang Xijing of China won the silver medal with a 14.233.

USA Gymnast Suni Lee scored a 13.8 in this event and did not medal.

