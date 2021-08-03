Simone Biles wins bronze medal for balance beam performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Simone Biles returned to competition in Tokyo overnight, competing in the beam finals alongside teammate Suni Lee.

Simone scored a 14.000 for her performance and earned a bronze medal.

That's a little over a week after the American superstar stepped away from the meet to focus on her mental health.

Congratulations poured in on social media following Simone's performance.

Great to see you back out there, Simone. 🤩 — Olympics (@Olympics) August 3, 2021

All smiles for Biles! 😄



What a showcase of perseverance and strength, closing this Olympics campaign with a bronze medal! 🙌 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Esivi6RRJa — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 3, 2021

The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on the beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago and qualified for the eight-woman final on the first weekend of the games.

She opted out of the finals in the all-around, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.

Guan Chenchen of China won the gold medal with a 14.633.

Tang Xijing of China won the silver medal with a 14.233.

USA Gymnast Suni Lee scored a 13.8 in this event and did not medal.

