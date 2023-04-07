Single-engine plane crashes at Gardner Municipal Airport in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said there were no major injuries reported when a single-engine plane crashed Friday near the Gardner Municipal Airport.

Photos shared on social media by the sheriff’s office show a single-engine Cessna 182Q upside down in a dirt field.

A log of the aircraft’s tail number shows it took off around 11 a.m. Friday from New Century Air Center and then made an approach to the Gardner airport, which is located west of U.S. 56 along West 175th Street.

A log of emergency calls show first responders responded to the scene around 11:48 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear how far from the airport the crash happened.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

