Single-vehicle accident in KCK takes life of 1, leaves 1 critically injured Saturday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Traffic Division is investigating a single-vehicle accident that took the life of one male and critically injured one female Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to 5th Street and Parallel Parkway at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday on reports of an vehicle accident, and when they arrived on scene they discovered a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole.

The vehicle was occupied by a male and a female, according to a press release. Both were transported to local hospital in critical condition.

The male occupant of the vehicle died from his injuries at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department Traffic Division is investigating this incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

