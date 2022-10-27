Watch Now
Single-vehicle crash in KCK leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 27, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured Thursday.

Police say a vehicle with three passengers was traveling near North 55th Street and Freeman avenue before it crashed into a tree.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 3 a.m.

Two passengers were extricated and taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, while the third was pronounced deceased at the scene, per KCKPD.

Anyone with information is asked to the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

