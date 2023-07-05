Watch Now
Single-vehicle crash results in death of Buchanan County EMS medical director

Posted at 11:00 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 12:00:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The medical director of Buchanan County EMS died in an ATV crash on the Fourth of July, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Medical director Scott Hall was driving a 2018 Polaris General ATV northbound on West 211th Lane, just south of Bethany, Missouri, with two other occupants in the vehicle.

Hall was driving northbound when the ATV went off the roadway, began to skid and hit a rock before returning to the roadway, according to MSHP. Hall overcorrected the ATV and traveled off the roadway a second time when the vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.

Hall and one occupant were ejected from the vehicle.

A one-year-old female received moderate injuries from the crash and a 31-year-old female received minor injuries.

Hall was pronounced dead a few hours after the crash.

