Sinkhole closes portion of U.S. Highway 59 in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A sinkhole has closed westbound traffic at North 1200 Road at U.S. Highway 59 in Douglas County until further notice.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted the closure on social media around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

While the sheriff’s office says the photos do not do the sinkhole justice, it is approximately 6 feet deep and 4 feet wide. At the time of the post, the opening was just about a foot wide.

Throughout the closure, westbound travel remains open on CR458 from East 1200 Road.

“We will advise when access to this roadway opens back up,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.