Sinkhole drains much of the water out of St. Louis-area lake

EUREKA, Mo. — A large sinkhole is draining a lake at Lone Elk Park in St. Louis County.

Park officials say the lake level has dropped substantially thanks to the massive sinkhole in the man-made lake. It's the second time in the last five years that a sinkhole there has drained water. The sinkhole in 2016 was in the same area where the new one was revealed.

Park officials used concrete slurry to patch the sinkhole in 2016. Plans are still being formulated to address the new hole. In the meantime, the park is adding signage to keep people away.

Lone Elk Park features elk, bison, wild turkey and other animals.

