Sinkhole repairs continue near Mill Valley High School, close part of Monticello Rd in Shawnee

Drivers will need to avoid parts of Monticello Road in Shawnee for the next few weeks as crews make stormwater pipe repairs. These failing pipes caused a sinkhole right by Mill Valley High School.

Shawnee Public Works director Kevin Manning said repairs will take place over the next three to four weeks. He said crews will remove the damaged pipe on Monticello Road, install a new one, and restore the roadway.

“We went out and did some investigation on some of the pipes in that area and found that we did have several pipes that were in poor shape,” Manning said.

Manning said a combination of failing corrugated metal pipes and July’s heavy rainfall led to the sinkhole.

“We do have corrugated metal pipes around the city, and it is our practice when those pipes start to fail or degrade that we replace those now with reinforced concrete pipes,” Manning said.

City officials said this is the detour information for residents, drivers, and school employees need to know:



Mill Valley High: Enter from 60th (north) or 61st (south)

Monticello Trails Middle: Enter only from 61st (south)

Clear Creek Elementary: Enter only from the north via Monticello

In August, Shawnee officials closed Monticello Road for a short-term fix ahead of this month’s full-scale closure.

Alvie Cater, district spokesperson for Unified School District No. 232, shared this statement with KSHB 41 on behalf of the road repairs:

"We really appreciate the City of Shawnee for doing everything they could to delay the stormwater pipe repairs until next summer to avoid disrupting our normal school routines. Unfortunately, that heavy rainfall back on July 16 caused the road to deteriorate quickly and even created a sinkhole on Monticello Road. The city put down roadway plates right away to keep everyone safe, but at that point, the permanent repairs just couldn’t wait any longer. Our families and staff have done a great job adjusting to this temporary closure. Everyone’s been patient and flexible as we all figure out the new routine for the next three to four weeks. We also want to thank the City of Shawnee for its clear and timely communication with area residents throughout this process — it’s been greatly appreciated."

“I went one way, and that didn't work, and then I turned around and got caught in the middle school park... traffic... and it was pretty tough,” Nancy Allen, whose grandchild goes to Mill Valley High School, said. “It's a little bit distracting and difficult.”

Allen is bracing for what the next few weeks will bring. Manning hopes a little time and a lot of patience will go a long way.

“Just take your time through the work zone,” Manning said. “Just be safe.”

