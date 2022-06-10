Site opened for Leawood residents to drop off storm debris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Leawood residents can drop off storm debris through Monday.

The city's Park Maintenance Facility, at 2008 W. 104th Street., will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. over the weekend.

Residents can drop off branches, tree limbs and stumps and damaged fences, according to a news release from the city.

Those who want to drop off debris need to have proof of Leawood residency with either a Leawood ID or an ID matching a utility bill with a Leawood address, according to the news release.

Vehicles up to a one pickup truck and trailers are allowed, but no large commercial vehicles will be permitted to drop off debris, the release states.

Residents will need to unload their own vehicles.

City employees will not help unload debris, according to the release.

