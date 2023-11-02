Six Flags and Cedar Fair announce merger combining 42 parks and 9 resort properties across 17 states

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Flags and Cedar Fair announced a merger combining 42 parks and 9 resort properties across 17 states.

The two companies have announced that they have entered into an agreement in a merger of equals transaction.

The combined company has an enterprise value of approximately $8 billion.

The merger has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.

Cedar Fair owns Worlds of Fun in Kansas City.

We've reached out to them for additional comment.

Cedar Fair is headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

Parks are located in Ohio, Missouri, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

