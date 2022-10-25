Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Skeletal remains were found Monday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, the remains were found near the 3000 block of Van Brundt Boulevard.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner is currently in the process of inspecting the remains. KCPD says that it will take some time for a determination on the death to be made.

KCPD says additional information on the discovery of the skeletal remains will likely be released later Tuesday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

