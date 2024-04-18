Slick roads impact early Thursday morning traffic in KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early morning rain caused motorists trouble Thursday on several interstates in the Kansas City area.

A semi was jackknifed shortly after 4 a.m. on Interstate 35 northbound at Paseo in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, blocking two of the three lanes of traffic. No injuries were reported.

Another semi slid off the roadway north of Liberty and drug the barrier cables across the interstate. I-35 northbound past U.S. 69 Highway was shut down. The incident began around 2:40 a.m., per KC Scout.

No injuries were reported, but motorists heading northbound are encouraged to find an alternate route.

On the Kansas side of the metro, a single vehicle lost control and crashed at I-70 eastbound at 78th Street. Minor injuries were reported.

With the rain and windy conditions, motorists are encouraged to slow down and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination.

