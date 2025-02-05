LIVE BLOG | Icy conditions across Kansas City lead to slick roads, school closings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A round of wintry precipitation moved through the Kansas City area overnight, leaving icy roads in its wake.

According to KC Scout, there are numerous crashes around the city impacting multiple interstates and roads.

LINK | Latest Weather Forecast

LINK | School cancellations

LINK | Latest traffic updates

Watch KSHB 41 coverage in the video player below and check back for updates.

—

UPDATE, 7:05 a.m. | Here's a look at I-435 at Winner Road in Kansas City, Missouri. Several interstates across the region are closed.

VIDEO | Interstates closed across Kansas City

UPDATE, 6:50 a.m. | Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins is urging drivers to use extreme caution when heading out this morning as icy road conditions worsen.

As of 6:45 a.m., more than 100 crashes were reported across the region.

UPDATE, 6:46 a.m. | Icy conditions caused both directions of Interstate 35 at Cambridge Circle to be blocked Wednesday morning. Take a look at the video below:

Both directions of I-35 blocked in downtown Kansas City

UPDATE, 6:30 a.m. | MoDOT advises motorists to delay travel this morning.

If you have to be on the roadways this morning, adjust to the icy conditions and give yourself plenty of time, delay travel if possible. Bridges and overpasses are especially slick across the metro. Check the https://t.co/VzThDAqK5r and https://t.co/7SJkZMJKX5 before you go. pic.twitter.com/YiEjIlh8lO — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) February 5, 2025

UPDATE 6:10 A.M. | Multiple highways have been shut down across the metro due to numerous accidents. None are reported to have serious injuries.

Currently we have 69 schools on our closings list.

The National Weather Service also posted an update around 3:30 a.m. urging caution while driving today.

330 AM Update: MODOT reports numerous accidents around the KC metro leading to road closures. Use caution when driving today as freezing drizzle and drizzle are expected to continue throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/0DnC4ohIvN — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 5, 2025

Schools are also starting to close or adjust learning plans. You can find the full list here.

Missouri Highway Patrol is also urging caution this morning.

🚨Slick Road Conditions!🚨



Multiple roadways across the KC metro are experiencing road closures due to icy roads. Some of the major incidents are happening near iced over bridges. If you can avoid travel this morning or delay morning travel, please do! pic.twitter.com/Uol8oq7VPl — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 5, 2025

The Overland Park Police Department has also activated their walk-in report protocol for non-injury crashes. If you are involved in a minor crash, you should exchange information with the other driver and then file a report at the police station at 12400 Foster or 8500 Antioch once the weather improves.

You can stay up to date on the latest road conditions by checking out the KSHB 41 Traffic page.

