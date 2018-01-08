Slick roadways keep MoDOT motorist assist operators moving through the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Slick roads may have kept drivers at a stand still on Monday morning, but motorist assist operators with the Missouri Department of Transportation kept moving throughout the metro.

“If the weather is real slick, you end up going from one accident to the next," said Ed Jackson, a motorist assist operator with MoDOT.

Only a few hours into his Monday shift, Jackson responded to a number of calls for help.

“Probably five different people, one accident and one stranded, and now we have another one. He’s probably out of fuel, that would be my guess," said Jackson.

Motorist assist operators are able to give drivers a jump, fuel, and help stranded drivers with a flat tire. However, Jackson said some of his calls for help could have been prevented if drivers followed a few of his simple rules.

“It’s just general maintenance of your vehicle, but it’s a lot that gets overlooked all of the time," said Jackson.

During the winter months, Jackson suggests never letting your fuel get below half a tank.

“You know, if you’re out here and say you got stranded and you don’t have a spare and you’re stuck until someone can come and help you, that may be 2-3 hours, but you can still keep warm inside your car. You can’t if you don’t have gas," said Jackson.

Drivers should also check the oil often and make sure tires have enough air pressure. If they do not, that's when drivers could meet Jackson on the side of the road this winter.