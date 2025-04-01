Slow start to early voting for Missouri elections with one week to go

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories involving downtown Kansas City, Missouri up to North Kansas City. Share your story idea with Grant

Voter turnout has been slow with one week to go until Missouri's April 8 school and special election.

On average the Kansas City Election Board says they've seen about 130 voters per day in the first few days of early voting.

They're expecting about 10 percent voter turnout for this election.

April elections are typically slow, but the Kansas City Election Board says 2024 saw higher voter turnout in April because of the stadium question on the ballot.

The Jackson County Election Board says they're hoping for 20 percent voter turnout for next week's election.

There are several no-excuse early voting locations.



Jackson County: 215 N. Liberty, Independence M-F 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cass County: 102 East Wall Street, Harrisonville M-F 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Clay County: 100 W. Mississippi St., Liberty M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Platte County: 2600 NW Prairie View Road, Platte City M-F- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Kansas City Election Board says there are three satellite locations across Kansas City.

Kansas City Election Board 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Weekdays, March 25-April 4: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 5: 8 a.m to noon; Monday, April 7: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

United Believers Community Church 5600 E. 112th Terrace. Weekdays March 25-April 4 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon.

The Mount Christian Worship Center 1800 E. 79th St. Weekdays, March 25-April 4 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 5, 8 a.m. to noon.

Mail-in ballots had to be requested by Wednesday, March 26. Each county has different ways of receiving the application to their office, you are advised to call your election office.

Pre-printed paper ballots will only be available on Election Day at a voter's home poll location.

Election information is available on the following websites:

Kansas City, Missouri, Election Board

Jackson County Election Board

Cass County Election Authority

Clay County Election Board

Platte County Election Board

Polls are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 8.

