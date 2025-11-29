Small Business Saturday thrives despite rainy weather in Parkville

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Despite the cold rain, shoppers in Parkville bundled up with jackets and umbrellas to support local businesses during Small Business Saturday, proving that a little weather can't dampen community spirit.

"Main Street is hopping despite the weather," said Farmhouse Collection Business Operator Lauren Addison.

Jason Gould Farmhouse Collection Business Operator Lauren Addison

The wet conditions didn't deter customers from packing the streets and filling local shops throughout the day.

"It makes me want to cry to see people come out despite the weather," Addison said. "We want everyone to be safe, so make safe choices, but to know that people are still coming despite the rain. We know it's cold, we know it's miserable, but it really means the world and our hearts are just so full today."

Cars lined the streets as shoppers moved from store to store, creating a bustling atmosphere despite the challenging weather conditions.

Jason Gould Jennifer McGuire, owner of The Parlor

Jennifer McGuire, owner of The Parlor, expressed her gratitude for the community support.

"So good, it's so good. It just makes me so happy that people understand the importance of coming down and shopping small," McGuire said. "Coming to areas like this where we all have something unique to give."

The event highlighted the strong sense of community that defines Parkville's business district.

Jason Gould Rosa Parra, owner of K Tacos & More

"Parkville is all community, we all come together when we have to," said Rosa Parra, owner of K Tacos & More. "We help each other."

Small Business Saturday, which follows Black Friday, aims to redirect consumer attention back to local communities and emphasize the unique benefits of shopping locally rather than at large corporations.

"When it's local, you are supporting your community," Parra said. "When it's local, you're supporting the small businesses that are around you; the coffee shops, the small restaurants. And those people have been working hard to succeed against the big corporations."

Jason Gould Small Business Saturday thrives despite rainy weather in Parkville

Parkville customers explored more than 40 boutiques, restaurants, and cafés, finding bright moments despite the gloomy weather.

"I was a little sad because it was a little wet," McGuire said. "But it is starting to slow down outside and speed up in here."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

