At Lily's Play-N-Stay, the service is all about the pets.

Small businesses adapt to looming state and federal minimum wage increases

"We love what we do," said Owner Amy Klein.

For four years, Lily's has operated in downtown Belton, provided pet boarding and grooming services.

The inspiration came from Owner Amy Klein's late dog, Lily.

The full-service pet salon and hotel operates with 13 total employees, including a holistic veterinarian on-site.

The top priority is the clients and their pets, at a close second are the employees.

"Labor is our most expensive thing," Klein told KSHB 41. "We run anywhere from 40-50% labor in our overall revenue. That's because we must have people here caring for the animals."

Klein says, the business has seen its cost of product increase, from the grooming products, to building overhead.

"With the increased costs, we had to do a price increase to be able to support that," she said.

Lily's implemented a 10% price increase to its services.

In November last year, Missourians passed Proposition A that supported a statewide increase to minimum wage at $13.75 starting January 1, 2025, then another increase to $15 in January 2026.

Charlie Keegan A sign directs voters to the Kansas City Election Board ahead of the April 2 special election.

In early June, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) alongside Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT) introduced legislation to bump the federal minimum wage to $15.

“I will absolutely support paying my employees more, I just have to be realistic that things going to go up to be able to support it,” said Klein.

It’s why Klein is planning ahead, taking several steps to add quality of life benefits for employees.

Lily’s, now offers bonuses and 401k retirement program.

“I’ve had to be open and honest with my clients, letting them know about our price increases,” she said. “I haven’t had much push back because I think they understand. They want the people taking care of their pets to also be well taken care of.”

In Proposition A’s lifetime, the Missouri legislature moved to repeal parts of the minimum wage and paid sick leave proposal voters approved in November 2024, pending the governor’s signature.

The move to increase minimum wage in the Show Me State is one the Missouri Chamber of Commerce has strongly opposed to citing it would break the system of free enterprise, according to a June 13, 2025, press release.

A Missouri Chamber of Commerce survey reported 37% of business leaders said the original Proposition A would discourage them from hiring new employees.

In its analysis, MCC suggests the new Prop A proposal could lead to an estimated $6 billion in GDP loss in Missouri’s manufacturing sector and nearly $20 billion in Missouri’s overall GDP.

At the federal level Sen. Hawley (R-MO) told KSHB 41 in a statement, “The woke corporations have been eager to raise prices on everybody and employ as many illegals as possible—but they don’t want to pay Americans a good wage. That should change. If they can afford to pay their CEOs millions, they can afford to pay hard-working Americans a decent wage.”

Klein told KSHB 41, her business is simply planning and adjusting with the times.

“If and when it goes to $15, I am going to need to hire at that and a little higher for those people who are dedicated. Our challenge is finding the right people at a price that we can afford,” added Klein. “Keep shopping local and keep going to the little places. That’s what keeps the little guys like us alive.

