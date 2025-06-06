Small businesses hope for safer future after recent burglary arrests

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

The River Market area is no stranger to property crime, with local businesses like Enzo and Bule Nile Cafe experiencing the impact firsthand.

Last fall, Enzo was burglarized, adding to a troubling pattern of break-ins that have left many small business owners feeling vulnerable.

Grant Norris is the co-owner of Enzo.

“It was just continuous," Norris said. "It was just a part of owning a business. You just expected it to happen to you.”

The financial burden of these crimes has weighed heavily on business owners who have had to replace windows and doors.

“Several hundred dollars for a door, and you pay a premium because it happens at 3:00 in the morning,” Norris said.

Amy Turpin, director of operations at The Bar in West Plaza, echoed these sentiments, detailing the expenses associated with repairing broken doors.

“ They break the doors; you're looking at $500 to $1,000 each door," Turpin said. "So, we had to order them two at a time, not knowing when they were going to stop.”

She indicated that her establishment had gone through this cycle of repairs four times.

However, following the recent arrest of five suspects charged in connection with burglaries throughout Kansas City, Turpin expressed relief.

“Absolutely, yeah. Breathing and knowing I don't have to watch my phone for the alarm going off,” she said.

Norris, on the other hand, hopes no copycat thieves take their place.

“I think we'll have to wait and see and make sure no one else steps into the position as the next ranking criminal and continues to do this to small businesses,” he said.

Both business owners say they have noticed a decline in crime in their respective areas and hope that continues.

“Just stick with it," Turpin said. "Don't let it go; stick with it. Don't forget about us over here, who want to make sure that our businesses are safe."

Although it is unknown if the recent arrests are linked to the specific break-ins at their businesses, both believe this is a step in the right direction.

