Small businesses in Shawnee affected by pandemic can apply for second round of city grant assistance

SHAWNEE, Kan. — The city of Shawnee is hoping to preserve the rich history of its neighborhood businesses. And to do so, it is planning to launch the application process for its second round of small business grant assistance on Monday.

The Shawnee Economic Recovery Assistance Grant is dedicated to helping those affected by the struggles of COVID-19.

Connie Harrell, owner of The Doll Cradle, says she was one of 20 grantees during the first round of assistance. It helped her tremendously after she closed her shop down and suffered the loss of foot traffic.

While 51 years of business have posed unique challenges, no one could have prepared her for a global pandemic.

“I celebrated because it was an honor to be chosen by my city and by my peers," Harrell said. "And it helped us get through two months with rent — not one month but two months. We filled out everything that was available with our city and with our government.”

Lauren Grashoff with the city says they have increased the eligibility pool. A full list of updated requirements is listed on the Community Capital Fund’s website .

At least 22 businesses will be chosen on a priority need basis and receive up to $5,000 toward rent or mortgage. The $120,000 will be distributed from what is leftover of the 2020 Cares Act funding.

“We hope that with this, maybe businesses are able to offset costs elsewhere,” Grashoff said.

The goal of the grants is to absorb financial burden so owners like Harrell can get back to doing what they love most — preserving her passion and carrying on her family business.

“I’ve lost my sister, I’ve lost my mother and I’ve lost my father, but I go on for them because we started this all together,” Harrell said.