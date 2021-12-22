Watch
Smithville man killed in Tuesday crash

Posted at 5:42 AM, Dec 22, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Smithville man was killed in a Clay County crash Tuesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. on U.S. 169 outside of the QuikTrip in Smithville.

Investigators determined the driver of a 2009 BMW attempted to make a left turn onto the highway when they were struck by a northbound 2019 GMC Yukon.

The driver of the BMW, 80-year-old Robert Kohlscheen, was wearing a seatbelt but was seriously wounded.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

