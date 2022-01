KANSAS CTIY, Mo. — The Smithville, Missouri, Police Department is currently attempting to locate a missing man.

Adam L. Justice, 43, was last seen in Smithville on Dec. 28, according to Facebook post from the department.

Justice is described to have brown hair and brown eyes and is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Justice's whereabouts, should call police dispatch at 816-858-3521.