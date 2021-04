KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A concrete mixer truck rolled over on the ramp from westbound K-10 Highway to southbound K-7 Highway Thursday afternoon in Olathe.

The crash forced the closure of westbound K-10 just before K-7.

The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office says a car caught fire on a nearby ramp, reducing visibility in the area and may have led to the wreck involving the truck.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was seriously hurt.

This is a developing story that may be updated.