Smoke from Kansas City, Kansas, industrial fire seen miles away

Tim Hellhake/KSHB
Fire crews work an industrial facility fire on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Posted at 7:37 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 08:37:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Firefighters in Kansas City, Kansas, were working to extinguish a fire Friday morning at an industrial facility.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, crews were dispatched to the facility located at 1153 S. 12th Street on a reported fire.

While en route, KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon said that smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

