Smoke from Kansas City, Kansas, industrial fire seen miles away

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Firefighters in Kansas City, Kansas, were working to extinguish a fire Friday morning at an industrial facility.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, crews were dispatched to the facility located at 1153 S. 12th Street on a reported fire.

While en route, KSHB 41 reporter Daniela Leon said that smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

On my way to a recycling fire in #KCK here’s a look at the fire while driving along 70 east bound. pic.twitter.com/N8uvsKXARg — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) May 19, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—