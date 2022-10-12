Watch Now
Smoke from vacant apartment fire in Kansas City, Kansas, seen miles away

Posted at 12:26 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 13:28:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire crews in Kansas City, Kansas, battled a fire at a vacant apartment building Wednesday morning.

Around 11:33 a.m., crews were sent to the vacant three-story apartment building in the 2400 block of S. Mill St.

The first crews encountered heavy smoke conditions, which were visible from other parts of the central Kansas City area.

A second-alarm was called for additional resources.

A spokesperson said no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

