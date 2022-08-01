Watch Now
Smoke from western wildfires continues to drift over Kansas City

Posted at 5:35 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 18:35:33-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight night, smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. could give Kansas Citians an extra filter for Monday night’s sunsets.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted early Monday a graphic showed smoke from wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest driving over the Rocky Mountains and into the plains states.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Jeff Penner says the smoke could time well with Monday’s sunset around 8:30 p.m., giving it an orange glow.

