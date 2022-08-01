Smoke from western wildfires continues to drift over Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight night, smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. could give Kansas Citians an extra filter for Monday night’s sunsets.

Those are not clouds over eastern KS. If someone takes a pic of the sunset right now, it will be orange. Thick smoke is spreading over eastern Kansas! pic.twitter.com/7Zq6FPqnzi — Gary Lezak (@glezak) August 1, 2022

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tweeted early Monday a graphic showed smoke from wildfires in California and the Pacific Northwest driving over the Rocky Mountains and into the plains states.

Our smoke forecast model shows where the wildfire #smoke is expected to drift through this evening. #HRRRSmoke pic.twitter.com/bSxD0lsF4f — NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) August 1, 2022

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Jeff Penner says the smoke could time well with Monday’s sunset around 8:30 p.m., giving it an orange glow.

