Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Smoke from western wildfires leads to hazy conditions in Kansas City

items.[0].videoTitle
You may have noticed a hazy sky in the sunset Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
Wes Talks Haze.jpg
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 16:55:17-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You might have noticed a hazy sky in the sunset Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

It’s all because of wildfires to our west and northwest, the smoke from which makes its way to the Midwest thanks to high level winds.

Another possible contributor? The Sarahan air layer.

EXPLAINER:

41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery said dust from the Saharan desert moves west the the middle level of the atmosphere. That dust can wind up thousands of miles away to create hazy conditions in the center of the United States.

Those two factors, combined with high clouds, have all contributed to the filter effect on the sun.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!