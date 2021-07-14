Smoke from western wildfires leads to hazy conditions in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You might have noticed a hazy sky in the sunset Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

It’s all because of wildfires to our west and northwest, the smoke from which makes its way to the Midwest thanks to high level winds.

Another possible contributor? The Sarahan air layer.

EXPLAINER:



You all may have noticed a milky appearance to the sky this afternoon. That's a result of smoke overspreading the area from wildfires out west. It should also provide a dingy orange sunset this evening.



Here's a model depiction of how that smoke will behave the next couple days.

41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery said dust from the Saharan desert moves west the the middle level of the atmosphere. That dust can wind up thousands of miles away to create hazy conditions in the center of the United States.

Those two factors, combined with high clouds, have all contributed to the filter effect on the sun.