KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plane landed safely at KCI after reports of smoke in the cockpit.

At 6:35 a.m. emergency crews were called to KCI on reports of smoke in the cockpit of a Boeing airliner.

KCI Spokesman Joe McBride says Spirit Airlines Flight 721 from Detroit was carrying 146 persons on board and nearly 21 thousand pounds of fuel.

The plane landed safely and taxied to Gate 78 at 6:43.

We have a crew at KCI, and are working to gather more info.