Smokin’ Guns BBQ to close in November after 20 years of business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Smokin' Guns BBQ, a barbecue restaurant located in North Kansas City, will close in November after 20 years.

In a Facebook post , owners Phil and Linda Hopkins, said they're "retiring from the restaurant business."

"We would also like to thank our employees for a job well done," the Hopkins said in the post. "And last, but not least, our customers. We couldn't have done it without you. Thank you for your loyalty, your friendships, your smiles, the kind words. We will miss all of you."

The Hopkins also took the time to thank their daughter and son in law and other family in the post.

Customers seeking a fix of barbecue before the closure can do so on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Smokin' Guns will continue selling its rubs and sauces on its website and on a wholesale basis.

—