Smooth Christmas and New Year's holiday travel season at new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you look closely inside the new Kansas City International Airport terminal, you can see the good moments are here to stay in 2024.

There were sweet homecoming reunions, big hugs from loved ones, and locals showing hospitality to new friends with big welcome signs as holiday travel wound down Monday night.

KSHB 41 even saw people take time to connect with other passengers.

“We want to greet them to give them a nice warm welcome to KC,” said Stephanie Umunna, who was welcoming a new international student to the University of Central Missouri.

Justin Meyer, Deputy Director of the Aviation Department, said increased enforcement of the rules regarding stopping at the curbs outside the terminal, more TSA screening staff on duty and adding 30-minute free garage parking made the first holiday travel season in the new terminal a success.

Winter weather and flight cancellations were a challenge last year.

Meyer said this year was much smoother.

“We’re nine months into this building now and it’s been delightful,” Meyer said. “Over the holiday travel period to see people who are in the building for the first or second time. The people that are looking up and taking out their phones and taking pictures. We're just so proud of how the building was designed and implemented.”

Meyer said 11.5 million passengers have passed through the airport since February 2023.

With added international and domestic flights, Meyer said 2024 could set a record for the number of passengers using the airport.

Passengers can see why the new terminal is a big hit.

“To the lobby, to the gate area, to the restrooms, I’ve never seen an airport in the 40-50 years I’ve been in as clean as this one,” said Bill Castrop.

Another family appreciated the new design that made their travels smoother.

“I like how it’s separated with the departures and the arrivals, more of the new, modern, traditional design that other airports have gone to,” one family told KSHB 41.