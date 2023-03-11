Snake Saturday celebrates St. Patrick's Day for 39th year

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City's Snake Saturday Parade and Carnival is back for its 39th year. The annual St. Patrick's Day tradition has been a local favorite for people all across the metro. Thousands showed up throughout the day.

The day began at 7 a.m. with the Pancake Breakfast at the North KC Fire Department. The parade started at 11 a.m., and then from there it was carnival rides, games, food trucks and much more.

"Snake Saturday is just a special event for the whole community," North KC Mayor Bryant Delong said. "It’s good for our small businesses and they raise a lot of money for charity, as well."

Mindy Hart has been attending and working in North KC for years. She says they typically give away $60,000 to each charity that participates each year. The charities compete in a cook-off and float making, which is judged by how they embody the philanthropy and yearly theme: this year's theme is Super Shimmering Shamrock.

"They raise money for scholarships, there’s all kinds of different groups that come and join the parade and join the festivities," Cheryl Bearce said.

She's been volunteering for over 10 years.

"I remember coming when I was a kid when Mickey Finn and Bill Grigsby got it started 39 years ago," she said.

It's something that draws so many to town and does wonders for the small businesses. There's a reason why so many continue to come back year after year, and another volunteer Kelly Rae Phillips says it best.

"It’s Northtown, it’s Northtown," Phillips said. "I live in Northtown, I love Northtown, and it’s tradition."

