SNAP recipient reacts to expanded work requirements in debt ceiling deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A deal has been reached over the debt ceiling, which includes an expansion of work requirements for people receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Under the deal agreed to by lawmakers, the age requirement for people without dependents using SNAP has been increased from 18-49 to 18-54.

On Twitter, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said welfare reform "lifts people out of poverty and into a job."

“The issue isn’t working," Douglesha Nicholson said. "What the issue is, we’re not being paid enough to survive."

Nicholson has received SNAP benefits since she was 18. The mother of six said the biggest issues she has dealt with include low pay, hours and unexpected life issues.

"Children get sick, you get sick," Nicholson said. "It’s like how am I going to make up for those days that I missed?"

Although Nicholson works, she said issues like inflation don't help.

“It’s like a constant struggle. Everyday it’s like the food prices go up," she said. "The cost of living goes up, so it’s like now what? Even if you have the proper budget in play, it’s still not be enough.”

In Washington, D.C., lawmakers are expected to negotiate over the debt ceiling in two years. Nicholson hopes they consider people like her.

“We all have a right to live to survive," she said. "Here in the richest nation in the world, are we supposed to deny our children food on the table because weren’t able to work?”

—