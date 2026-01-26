SNOW DAY OR AMI DAY?: Kansas City-area school districts make decisions on Monday classes

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Families across Lee's Summit made the most of the weekend snowfall and went to a popular sledding hill on Sunday.

"Just bringing them out to have fun and make memories like I did when I was growing up," said Rachel Billingsley, a Lee's Summit parent.

The Lee's Summit R-7 School District announced Sunday it would operate remotely on Monday, opting for an alternate method of instruction day (AMI day).

"We might play after my work I do at my AMI day school," one student said.

Districts across the Kansas City metro are making decisions about school operations.

Many parents shared their thoughts on the AMI model.

"I told them, when I was growing up, AMI days were not a thing; we got to stay home and not do school. But we did have to add days to the rest of the year," Billingsley said.

The type of school influences closure decisions.

Public schools must consider bus services and neighborhood road conditions, while schools without bus operations may have more flexibility in their decision-making.

"If it stays really cold, they don't want them waiting at the bus stop," Billingsley said.

Matt Owens, another Lee's Summit parent, noted that driving conditions remained manageable Sunday despite the cold temperatures.

"It's all been so cold that it hasn't really turned to ice much yet, so it's compacted, and it's usually pretty easy to drive on," Owens said.

Students familiar with AMI days explained their remote learning process.

"We usually go into this app on the Chromebooks called Schoology, and then the teacher posts assignments," one student said.

Parents should remain alert for potential school changes throughout the week as winter weather conditions continue to impact the metro area.

