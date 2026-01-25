Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunday updates | Crews clear roads after storm drops several inches of snow across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm Saturday and overnight Sunday left roads packed with snow across the Kansas City area and temperatures in the single digits.

KSHB 41 Meteorologist Jeff Penner says most of the snow should be out of the area by mid-morning with sunshine possible.

That could help road crews get ahead in clearing snow off the roadways.

KSHB 41 coverage continues at 8 a.m. and again at 10 a.m. You can watch live in the video player below. Check back throughout the day for updates.

UPDATE, 8:45 a.m. | Meteorologist Jeff Penner just filed today's weather blog. He looks at how long the snow will stick around (hint: it's going to be a bit).

KSHB 41 Weather Blog | The Storm is Over, What is Next?

UPDATE, 8:30 a.m. | KSHB 41's Grant Stephens reports road crews are out on the streets Sunday morning working to clear main roads first before tackling side streets.

Snowy streets, sidewalks greet Kansas Citians Sunday morning

UPDATE, 8:10 a.m. | KSHB 41's Olivia Acree reports roads remain snow-covered across Kansas City after a snowstorm dropped several inches of snow Saturday.

Kansas City roads remain snow covered to start Sunday morning

UPDATE, 7:30 a.m. | Here's a look at road conditions across Missouri:

LINK | Catch up on Saturday's storm updates

