Sunday updates | Crews clear roads after storm drops several inches of snow across Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm Saturday and overnight Sunday left roads packed with snow across the Kansas City area and temperatures in the single digits.

KSHB 41 Meteorologist Jeff Penner says most of the snow should be out of the area by mid-morning with sunshine possible.

That could help road crews get ahead in clearing snow off the roadways.

—

UPDATE, 8:45 a.m. | Meteorologist Jeff Penner just filed today's weather blog . He looks at how long the snow will stick around (hint: it's going to be a bit).

UPDATE, 8:30 a.m. | KSHB 41's Grant Stephens reports road crews are out on the streets Sunday morning working to clear main roads first before tackling side streets.

Snowy streets, sidewalks greet Kansas Citians Sunday morning

UPDATE, 8:10 a.m. | KSHB 41's Olivia Acree reports roads remain snow-covered across Kansas City after a snowstorm dropped several inches of snow Saturday.

Kansas City roads remain snow covered to start Sunday morning

UPDATE, 7:30 a.m. | Here's a look at road conditions across Missouri:

1/25 - 7:00 a.m.

A majority of the roads across the state are covered. Avoid any unnecessary travel. Our crews are working diligently to clear roads, give them room to do their jobs safely. If you absolutely must be out, exercise extreme caution. https://t.co/fvVRsDlqzr ❄️ pic.twitter.com/VBkBnyvQz4 — MoDOT (@MoDOT) January 25, 2026

—