STORM UPDATES | Winter storm warning for Kansas City in effect through 6 p.m. Sunday

KSHB 41 Friday night forecast
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Kansas City area and points south through 6 p.m. Sunday.

Snowfall totals up to 6 inches are possible in parts of the area, with generally higher amounts south of Interstate 70 and east of Interstate 35. Totals decrease in the northern part of the viewing area.

Live coverage of conditions across Kansas City starts at 6 a.m. Saturday. Watch in the video player below.

