KSHB 41 Weather | Snow and dangerous cold all weekend for Kansas City

Light to moderate snow, heavy at times into early Sunday morning

The highest totals will be south of I-70

Dangerous cold through the weekend, some warming next week, but not warm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Light to moderate snow, heavy at times all day. This afternoon and early evening the snow may become very light. Dangerously cold with wind chill values between -25° and -10°.

High: 5°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Saturday night: The snow and dangerous cold will continue.

Low: 2°

Wind: NE-N 10-15 mph

Sunday: Snow will likely exit in the morning, but the last of the flurries may stick around into the early afternoon. Total snow in KC will be 4"-8" south of I-70, 3"-6" north of I-70. 2"-4" in northern Missouri to 6"-10" south of KC from Iola, KS to Clinton, MO

Low: 2°

High: 10°

Wind: N-NW 10 mph

