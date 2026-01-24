Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Snow and dangerous cold all weekend for Kansas City

Highs today will be around 5°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light to moderate snow, heavy at times into early Sunday morning
  • The highest totals will be south of I-70
  • Dangerous cold through the weekend, some warming next week, but not warm

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Light to moderate snow, heavy at times all day. This afternoon and early evening the snow may become very light. Dangerously cold with wind chill values between -25° and -10°.
High:
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Saturday night: The snow and dangerous cold will continue.
Low:
Wind: NE-N 10-15 mph

Sunday: Snow will likely exit in the morning, but the last of the flurries may stick around into the early afternoon. Total snow in KC will be 4"-8" south of I-70, 3"-6" north of I-70. 2"-4" in northern Missouri to 6"-10" south of KC from Iola, KS to Clinton, MO
Low:
High: 10°
Wind: N-NW 10 mph

