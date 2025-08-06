Soccer club in Kansas City, Kansas, works to unify and develop players

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

Our Let’s Talk Wyandotte County event led us to KCK United, a local soccer club working to unify players in Kansas City, Kansas.

“We just saw that there was so many youth that weren’t able to play soccer until high school because there were no clubs for them here in KCK,” said Josh Wikler, who co-founded the club five years ago with Bee Brandenburgh. “We’re one team, we’re united as a team.”

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Josh Wikler, co-founded of KCK United

The faith-based soccer club has over 300 members, from kindergarten to seniors in high school.

Derik Salas is one of those players.

“I really like it here,” Salas said.

He joined the club after his brother got involved.

He's been with the club for one year and is a rising junior on the varsity soccer team at Turner High School.

Derik has one way to describe being a part of KCK United.

“Pretty much family because everybody’s pretty close and the coaches are also great,” Salas said.

Emily Velasquez is a rising senior at Schlagle High School and has been a part of KCK United since her freshman year.

“This is the first year I’m going to play without Eileen,” Velasquez said about her older sister.

The sisters joined the team together.

Even without her big sister this year, Emily's extended family is still around.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Emily Velasquez, KCK United player

“The people you meet here are great,” Velasquez said. “The coaches show up to all our events. Like, if we have other activities, they’ll go. They support us no matter what.”

Wyandotte County is one of the most diverse counties in the Kansas City metro area and in the state of Kansas.

26 countries are represented in KCK United.

“Moving to Kansas City can be really tough, especially when you speak a different language or have a different culture, but then soccer’s what unified them and gives them a place where they belong,” Wikler said.

Wikler says the sense of community goes beyond the field.

Derik Salas Derik Salas and his teammates after a victory.

Whether it's community service or team outings, Wikler says they’re looking to work with more community organizations in the future.

“We’re not looking to turn players away, but we’re trying to include everyone and give everyone an opportunity to play and feel a part of being part of a team,” he said.

To learn more about KCK United, visit their website here.